PHOTOS: NCT’s Mark shimmers under the spotlight in the new concept photos for SM Station single ‘Child’

On February 1, NCT unveiled the first concept photos for Mark’s single ‘Child’ in SM Station and fans could contain the excitement of seeing a new side of Mark. Dressed in a shimmery black hoodie and pants, choppy hairstyle and eyebrow piercing, Mark showed a totally different look. The song will be out on February 4.

'NCT Lab' is a new project of SM Station for archiving NCT's various music activities. Except for album activities, NCT's colorful music such as solo songs, self-composed songs, and unit songs will be continuously presented. The first song announcing the start of the 'NCT Lab' project is Mark's solo song 'Child'.

Mark's first official release after his debut, 'Child', is a hip-hop genre song with a unique bass synth and electric guitar sound that creates a sensuous sensibility. The lyrics expressed candidly are enough to evoke sympathy.

Mark is gaining global popularity with his rap skills, charming vocals, and powerful performances like 'Sticker', 'We Go Up', 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)'. As he has been recognized for his musical ability by participating in the work of a number of NCT songs such as 'Beautiful', expectations are high for the new image to be shown with this self-composed song.

Mark is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, and host of Korean descent. He is a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its fixed sub-units NCT 127 and NCT Dream, and is also a member of the supergroup SuperM.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ's 'Don't Stop' rockets through the worldwide iTunes song chart

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.