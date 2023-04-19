Photos of Park Bo Gum and IU from the sets of You Have Done Well cause a stir among fans

‘You Have Done Well’ is an upcoming period drama starring ‘Record of Youth’ star Park Bo Gum and K-pop soloist IU. The drama ‘You Have Done Well’ will follow Ae Soon (IU) and Gwan Shik (Park Bo Gum) who are born in Jeju in the 1950s.

While Ae Soon will be simultaneously anxious and rebellious, Gwan Shik will be grounded and diligent. IU’s character will be that of someone who hails from a humble background but is always filled with energy and enthusiasm.

Park Bo Gum’s character on the other hand will be of a man who is focused and borderline aloof from what goes on around him. Things get tricky when Gwan Shik crosses paths with Ae Soon, a girl who is on a constant emotional rollercoaster.

Photos of Park Bo Gum and IU from the sets of You Have Done Well

Fans were recently flabbergasted to receive an unexpected glimpse of Park Bo Gum and IU from the sets of You Have Done Well. A netizen anonymously took to their SNS and shared glimpses from what looks like the shooting of a scene from the drama. The netizen revealed that they came across the actors on their way and stopped to capture the same.

Even though the pictures show a zoomed-in, pixelated glimpse of the two actors, they have succeeded in fueling fans’ enthusiasm about ‘You Have Done Well’.

‘You Have Done Well’ will release later this year and will reportedly be aired via Netflix.

Park Bo Gum and IU

Park Bo Gum is a 29-year-old South Korean who made his acting debut with a supporting role in the South Korean thriller ‘Blind’. He subsequently appeared in various movies and dramas but it wasn’t until the release of Wonderful Days and Naeil’s Cantabile that Park Bo Gum became a household name in South Korea.

K-pop soloist IU on the other hand made her Entertainment industry debut as a singer when she was just 15. The singer and actress has since been part of a myriad of successful music and tv projects including ‘Dream High’, ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlett Heart Ryeo’ and ‘Hotel Del Luna’.

