PHOTOS: ONF members raise the stakes with their gorgeous outfits in ‘Goosebumps’ concept photos

On November 21st, WM Entertainment, posted a new individual concept photo of the 6th mini album 'Goosebumps', which will be released on December 3rd, through ONF's social media handles. In the released teaser image, each member is surrounded by the members who are looking at different places, and that member is looking straight ahead. As if he were alone in another place, he felt a sense of alienation with the other members surrounding him, drawing more attention.

In addition, in another version of the individual cut that was released together, the members taking various poses are vividly contained in two cuts. In particular, both versions of the photos add a unique effect that seems to transcend time and space, raising curiosity about the hidden meaning.

ONF rose to the top of major domestic music charts with the title song 'POPPING' from the summer pop-up album 'POPPING' released in August, and took the first place immediately after the release of new songs for the third time in a row this year. In addition, the music video has proven trending by breaking new records in various areas, such as surpassing 10 million views within two days of the release of the music video and the highest number of Initial Chodong sales.

Not only that, it took second place on Billboard's 'World Digital Song Sales' and #1 on the local iTunes Worldwide Song Chart and K-Pop Song Chart for 7 days, showing an unusually strong global influence by recording an unusual rise in overseas charts.

On the other hand, ONF will release their 6th mini album 'Goosebumps' on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on December 3rd.

