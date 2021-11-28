PHOTOS: ONF wows their fans with electric concept images for ‘Goosebumps’

On November 28th, WM Entertainment sequentially released new concept photos with the whole group as well as the units for ONF’s 6th mini album 'Goosebumps' through the social media handles. The released teaser image contains the members who owned the casual, sensual and future-oriented styling, looking extremely comfortable in their skin.

The group cut that reveals the identity of the whole group well, as well as the unit cut composed of two people, leave a strong impact because the chemistry between the members stands out. In addition, they radiate chic charisma with the intense look and an aura that overwhelms the gaze, further raising the fever for the comeback. ONF's 6th mini album 'Goosebumps' consists of a total of 5 tracks including the title song 'Goosebumps', 'Whistle', 'Sugar', 'Alarm', and 'Show Must Go On'. In particular, as member MK participated in composing a total of 4 tracks including the title song 'Goosebumps', it is expected that the concept of ONF will be more intense.

ONF rose to the top of major domestic music charts with the title song 'POPPING' from the summer pop-up album 'POPPING' released in August, and took the top spot right after the release of new songs for the third time in a row this year.

In addition, it took second place on Billboard's 'World Digital Song Sales' and #1 on the local iTunes Worldwide Song Chart and K-Pop Song Chart for 7 days, proving its increased global influence by receiving hot attention from overseas charts.

In addition, they set career highs by setting various new records, such as exceeding 10 million views in the shortest time for music video views and the highest initial sales volume. ONF will release their 6th mini album 'Goosebumps' on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on December 3rd.

