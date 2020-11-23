PHOTOS: Pachinko star Lee Min Ho channels the lazy Monday mood in an oversized hoodie

The King: Eternal Monarch star alum Lee Min Ho sums up our Monday mood in his latest Instagram post. The actor will soon be seen in Pachinko.

Lee Min Ho has been busy with his movie log as part of his YouTube channel Lee Min Ho Film and his upcoming series Pachinko. However, the actor took some time out from his busy schedule to share a bunch of photos posing in an open space. The King: Eternal Monarch alum stepped out sporting a grey oversized hoodie sweatshirt with the word "Nebraska" inscribed on it. The actor paired the hoodie with a pair of track pants and white athletic shoes.

Lee Min Ho flaunted his towering height in the first photo before he took a seat on a closeby bench. He was seen fixing his blue cap while he arranged his bomber jacket beside him. He then pulled up the hoodie and tucked his hands into the sweatshirt's pockets to pose for the camera. Throughout, Lee Min Ho sported a white mask. The South Korean heartthrob shared the photos sans a caption. Check out the photos below:

On the work front, it was reported that Lee Min Ho has begun work on Pachinko. His agency, MYM Entertainment, issued a statement revealing safety measures undertaken as the actor films during the pandemic. It has now been revealed that the actor will be reuniting with his The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Jung Eun Chae in Pachinko. Read about her addition here: Pachinko: Lee Min Ho to reunite with The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Jung Eun Chae; Actress kicks off prep

Are you excited about Pachinko? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

