PHOTOS: PENTAGON look absolutely charming in the dark concept teasers for the new album ‘IN:VITE U’

Cube Entertainment released the first concept image of the twelfth mini-album 'IN:VITE U' through the PENTAGON's official social media channels on January 4th. In the photo, the PENTAGON members draw attention by possessing their mature visuals and dark tones that blend with their concept. The low-saturation image matches the luxurious mood of the members, making this album even more awaited.

Prior to the release of the concept image, PENTAGON provoked an explosive response by releasing the Visual Motif: Nouveau that allows one to explore the overall mood of the album. The visuals and sensuous visuals of the members gave fans a different charm. PENTAGON's twelfth mini album 'IN:VITE U' will be released through various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on January 24th.

PENTAGON is a South Korean multinational boy band formed by Cube Entertainment in 2016. The group consists of nine members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. Originally composed of ten members, E'Dawn left the group and the record label on November 14, 2018. They were introduced through the Mnet survival show Pentagon Maker. Pentagon released their self-titled debut EP on October 10, 2016.

Hui enlisted for his mandatory military service as a social service worker on February 18. In the meantime, all of the members will distribute his role among themselves without an assigned temporary leader. The group appeared in the web drama ‘Nickname Pine Leaf’ for the SBS YouTube channel yogurD in March. On March 15, Pentagon released their eleventh extended play ‘Love or Take’ with the lead single ‘Do or Not’.

