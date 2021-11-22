PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi come together for Inside Edge 3 trailer launch.

Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge 3 trailer dropped today and the trailer was launched at a glam event held in Mumbai. The show's stars Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta and Akshay Oberoi came together to attend the trailer launch. Arriving at the venue, the stars put their best fashion foot forward and posed for the paparazzi.

After two successful seasons, Inside Edge 3 is just days away from release. Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar was also present at the event to launch the trailer. Created by Karan Anshuman, directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Excel Entertainment, Inside Edge 3 trailer has delighted die-hard fans of the show.

In the trailer, we get to see Richa Chadha vying for the top spot of the Indian Cricket Board, Vivek Oberoi returning as the antagonist and Aamir Bashir as Bhaisahab with always a game plan up his sleeve.

Several elements spring up in the 3 minute trailer but one thing's for sure, Inside Edge season 3 definitely seems to have bigger, bolder and better.

Check out the Inside Edge 3 trailer launch photos below:

Inside Edge 3 will begin streaming from 3 December on Amazon Prime Video.

Click the link below to watch Inside Edge 3 trailer, if you haven't already.

