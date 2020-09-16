PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan ‘works from home’ as he dubs for Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Prabhas starrer Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome their second child in 2021, and while they are excited parents, they are back to work. Thanks to social media, we have seen glimpses of Kareena Kapoor Khan working from home and today, director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share a series of photos of Saif Ali Khan wherein the actor is seen working from home. In the said photos, we can see Saif, looking dapper as always in an all-white look, and he can be seen dubbing while the crew watches over.

Alongside the photo, Ali wrote, “Dubbing in the time of #covid 19 #saifalikhan with dilip Subramaniam, the new way of working….” Well, Ali and Saif Ali Khan are collaborating for an upcoming Amazon Prime series, which is slated for release in the latter half of 2020, and Ali had said that the title, Tandav, remains tentative. In the show, Saif Ali Khan Saif plays a politician and it also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover.

That said, Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated his 50th birthday and recently, the actor wrapped up the shooting of Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Siddhant had shared a photo on social media to announce the same. His caption read, “Wrapped up #BuntyAurBabli2 with one last song Grateful that the entire team made sure all safety measures were thoroughly implemented #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji @sharvari @varun.v.sharma @buntyaurbabli2 ..” Also, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a villain in Prabhas starrer period drama Adipurush and directed by Om Raut, the film is going to be the screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana

