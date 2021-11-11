PHOTOS: SF9 look ruggedly handsome in the ‘Scar’ version of ‘RUMINATION’ concept photos

On November 11, SF9 released a group concept photo as well as individual jacket photos for the upcoming album ‘RUMINATION’. Each member looks handsome and mature in the leather/semi-formal clothing coupled with a straight gaze that pierces the heart of every Fantasy. The album will be released on November 22.

Previously, they announced the album and the release date on 8th with a dark poster with Taeyang’s silhouette and the word ‘Trauma’ written with a red lipstick on the mirror can be seen which keeps the viewers curious as to what new concepts would they be pursuing. SF9 is a South Korean boy band formed by FNC Entertainment and the company's first dance boy group. Consisting of nine members, the group debuted on October 5, 2016 with the release of their first single album, ‘Feeling Sensation’.

SF9 members have come into the spotlight with their dramas and plays like Dawon, who gained popularity due to his role as the funny little brother in ‘Doom at Your Service’, and is now going to play Tak Seon Ho in the upcoming web drama ‘Part Time Melo’ who seems like a happy-go-lucky guy but holds a lot of secrets.

Rowoon has also become a hot new actor with many dramas his way- the ongoing Netflix drama ‘The King’s Affection’ and MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’ as Choi Jun Woong who becomes a ghost due to an error made by the grim reapers and he unexpectedly gets a job at the crisis management team at the most prominent company of grim reapers in the underworld. His job at the team involves taking special care of people with high risk of suicide and helping them want to continue living.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: MONSTA X take on a futuristic look with the new concept photos for ‘No Limit’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.