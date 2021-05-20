  1. Home
PHOTOS: Song Joong Ki is a sight for sore eyes on the cover of GQ Korea

We can't take our eyes off of Song Joong Ki.
2954 reads Mumbai
Actor Song Joong Ki is posing at the press conference for the film Space Sweepers Actor Song Joong Ki is posing at the press conference for the film Space Sweepers, courtesy of News1
Song Joong Ki has graced the cover of the June issue of GQ Korea and we can't stop adoring him in all the different looks he has carried ever so effortlessly. GQ is an especially prestigious magazine and being on the cover is undoubtedly a huge feat. However, in the case of Song Joong Ki, it must have been an honor for GQ to host such a superstar. Song Joong Ki poses in the water, around it, and away from it in several exceptionally gorgeous photos. A summery vibe pervades the pictorial, officially announcing the initiation of "hot person summer". 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GQ KOREA (@gq_korea)

In his interview with GQ Korea, Song Joong Ki said with regards to his latest projects Vincenzo and Space Sweepers that, "I realized that the positive energy, process, and results from it made me very happy" and added, "I want to continue to enjoy acting in the future." He attributed his success with Vincenzo to director Kim Hee Won, writer Park Jae Bum, and fellow actors. Song Joong Ki said, "During working on the drama 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' (2010) and 'Arthdal Chronicles' (2019) with me, director Won Seok Kim, who knows me very well, said one day, "Joong Ki, you are going to act in this work. Just do what you normally do. Don't try to do anything, just leave it to me."" 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GQ KOREA (@gq_korea)

Thankfully for that, today we have the biggest and the most entertaining K-Drama ever, Vincenzo. Having broken records left and right when it comes to viewership ratings, Vincenzo was ranked in the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix as well. With quite an open ending to the first season, fans can't help but think that there might be a second season to the drama, especially since the actors themselves are eager for the same.

ALSO READ: Actress Kim Go Eun appears on the cover of Harper's Bazaar; Is this her first look as Yumi from Yumi's Cells?

Do you think Vincenzo should get a second season? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below! 

Credits :News1GQ Korea

