Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy entertain the audience on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
The musical trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa were the celebrity guests at The Kapil Sharma Show.
The ace music directors were elated to be part of the show. They enthralled the audience with their talent by performing the hit songs of their career.
The team of TKSS put them in splits with their amazing comic timing. Shankar asked the Kapil to croon to a song and was very impressed with his vocal chords. They even performed with kids and other people from the audience.
SEL were present on the sets of the show to promote the music of their upcoming film, Mirzya.
Check out the pictures.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
