Aamir Khan ensures to follow COVID 19 protocols as he steps out amid rising cases in the city; PICS

In the recent days, there has been a massive spike in new COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra and it has become a matter of concern. And as the cases continue to rise, the authorities have advised the citizen to mask up and take all the necessary precautions to stay safe amid the pandemic. Amid this, Aamir Khan made the headlines as he was papped in the city today. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist was seen taking all the necessary precautions as he stepped out.

In the pics, Aamir was seen dressed in a royal blue coloured hoodie sweatshirt which he had paired with a pair of fawn coloured trousers. He had completed his look with a pair of floaters and sported a geeky look with his specs. While the Taare Zameen Par actress was nailing his casual look, Aamir made sure to wear a mask as he stepped out in the city in wake of the ongoing COVID 10 pandemic. In fact, while the superstar was seen posing for the paps, he made sure not to remove his masks.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead. The movie will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and will mark Mr Perfectionist’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on April 14 this year.