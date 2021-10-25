Aamir Khan keeps it classy in a formal look, greets paps as he steps out in the city; PHOTOS

Often Btown stars get spotted in the city when they head out and this time, it was superstar Aamir Khan who was snapped as he headed out in the city. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been in the headlines since the shoot of the film was wrapped and now, the audience is waiting to see him on the big screen. Now, on Monday evening, Aamir was seen in the city as he exited a production house office and the superstar's formal look will impress you.

As Aamir walked out of the production house, the Mr Perfectionist greeted the waiting paps. In the photos, Khan is seen clad in a white formal shirt with grey pants and black shoes. Aamir teamed it up with a cool pair of glasses. He stepped out with his grey mask on amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and maintained distance from the paps. The Laal Singh Chaddha star greeted them with folded hands before sitting in his car and heading out.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is an Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film has been shot in several locations including New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Leh and Ladakh. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is all set to release next year on Valentine's Day. The release date was recently changed from Christmas 2021 to February 14, 2022.

Also Read|Aamir Khan lands in trouble for his recent ad again bursting crackers