Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao jet off ahead of their 15th wedding anniversary with Azad, Ira Khan & Imran Khan; PHOTOS

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are all set to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on December 28, 2020. Ahead of it, the couple headed out of Mumbai with kids Azad, Ira Khan and nephew Imran Khan and his daughter and were snapped at the airport.

It seems like a holiday time is near for and his wife Kiran Rao as the couple was just spotted at the Mumbai airport with Azad, Ira Khan and Imran Khan and his daughter before heading out of the city. Aamir and Kiran will be ringing in their 15th wedding anniversary on December 28 and well, it looks like they are headed out of town to an unknown destination with kids and family. The actor has been spending time with family at home after completing a schedule of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

In the photos, Aamir is seen posing with his wife Kiran as they headed out of the city. He is seen clad in a neon yellow hoodie with camouflage pants and black shoes. With him, Kiran is seen clad in casuals as she joins the family in heading out of Mumbai. Azad is seen clad in a blue jacket and grey pants and a mask. He is also seen holding his father Aamir's hand while walking towards the gate amid the security.

We also spotted Aamir's nephew and actor Imran Khan in a black coat and shades as he pushed a luggage trolley on which his daughter was seen sitting. Aamir's daughter Ira Khan also was seen pushing her trolley as she joined him and Kiran for what looked like a family getaway ahead of their wedding anniversary.

Take a look at Aamir Khan's family photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and is all set for release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

