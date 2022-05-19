Aamir Khan looks handsome in green kurta and dhoti pants as he gets clicked outside a dubbing studio; PICS

Aamir Khan needs no introduction. He is one of the most talented and famous actors in the entertainment industry. The actor debuted with the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and since then, there is no looking back for him. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and owing to his less presence on social media, his fans wait for his pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, Aamir was spotted outside a dubbing studio in the city.

In the photos, the superstar can be seen wearing a green colour kurta with black dhoti pants. He looked handsome in his trendy look. He completed his look with a cap, sunglasses, and chappals. Aamir was kind enough as he stopped by and posed for the cameras.

See Aamir Khan’s photos here:

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively told that Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor might team up on a visual effect-heavy subject, which is currently being developed by Aamir Khan Productions. Also, Anurag Basu might be the director of the project.

“Anurag Basu is trying to develop a screenplay for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. While the basic idea has been conceptualized by AKP aka. Aamir Khan Production, its Basu, who has come on board to weave a screenplay with the inhouse team of actors. The movie is in a very nascent stage at the moment, in-fact, the duo of AK and RK will decide on doing it only once they are absolutely satisfied with the final output,” revealed a source close to the development.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to release on August 12, 2022.

