Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya look stylish as they get clicked at the airport; PICS

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most popular and loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They completed 15 years of togetherness this year. For unversed, they have a sweet daughter named Aaradhya as well. Aish and Junior Bachchan enjoy a massive fan following and their loved ones wait for their pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the trio was spotted at the airport.

In the photos, the former beauty pageant winner can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. She completed her look with black boots and a matching bag. Abhishek looked handsome in a blue hoodie with denim. On the other hand, Aaradhya looked lovely in a pink sweater with denim pants. They were kind enough to stop by and pose for the paparazzi.

See their photos here:

For those unaware, Aishwarya and Abhishek are featured in many movies including Guru, Dhoom, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho, Sarkar Raj, and many others. They were last seen together in the 2010 movie, Raavan, helmed by Mani Ratnam.

Speaking about Junior Bachchan’s professional career, he was last seen in the Netflix film, Dasvi which also starred Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He is currently filming for the third season of his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows with Amit Sadh. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical-fiction movie, Ponniyin Selvan: I. It is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

