Abhishek Bachchan keeps it chic at Bob Biswas screening, Vicky Kaushal’s father makes an appearance

Bob Biswas has been one of the most anticipated films ever since its announcement, and now the film is finally approaching release on the 3rd of December. Ahead of its premiere on an OTT platform, a screening is being organized in the city tonight. Abhishek Bachchan, who is the protagonist of the film, was papped at the event tonight. Among others photographed were actor Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, and popular nineties’ actor Deepak Tijori’s daughter Samara Tijori, who is debuting in the film. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra and television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma were also spotted.

Bob Biswas aka Abhishek Bachchan was papped at the screening of his upcoming film. The Guru actor kept it casually chic for the night as he dressed up in a black tee-shirt with a ‘B’ imprinted on it, along with beige trousers. The actor layered up in a black jacket, and wore sneakers for footwear. Junior Bachchan wrapped up his look with a black mouth mask, as per the COVID safety norms. The actor posed and smiled for the camera, as the media photographed him from a distance. He also posed with a group of men who were dressed in checked shirts, emulating his look from the film.

Take a look at the celebrities papped at the event:

Coming to the film, Bob Biswas is a crime thriller helmed by director Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It is a spin-off from Vidya Balan’s 2012 film Kahaani, where the character of Bob Biswas first featured. Played by Saswata Chatterjee, Bob was an insurance agent, who also works as a hitman on hire. This time, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen donning his character. Apart from Abhishek, the film features Chitrangada Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora and Samara Tijori. Bob Biswas will be streaming on an OTT platform from 3rd December.

ALSO READ: Bob Biswas: How Abhishek Bachchan is adding his own touch to the much loved original character