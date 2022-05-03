Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur & others glam up Dasvi’s success bash; PHOTOS

The makers and star cast of Dasvi are currently enjoying its success. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Interestingly, Abhishek is seen playing the role of a Haryanvi politician, while Nimrat is seen as his wife in the movie. On the other hand, Yami plays the role of a police officer in Dasvi. The audience liked their performance in the film. And, a success bash for the film was organised on May 02.

Abhishek Bachchan attended the bash and looked uber-cool. He acknowledged the paparazzi and stopped by to pose for the cameras. Nimrat Kaur exuded charm in a beautiful white dress. Apart from them, many other celebrities were also seen at Dasvi success party. They also smiled for a group photo.

Take a look:

The film Dasvi was released on OTT platform and is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It was released on April 07, 2022.

Earlier, talking about Dasvi in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that he had played an ode to his father in one of the scenes of the movie. Sharing the details, Abhishek said, “In my work, I have my own way of paying an ode to some of my favourite things. And I do it in my own way. It is just a kick for me. And I did something in the film and after we shot it and I remember Tushar came and I said this is my ode to my father”.

