Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan’s sangeet: Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & others arrive in style

The wedding season has reached Bollywood and many celebrities are tying the knot starting with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who recently got married in Chandigarh. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly will be tying the knot in December, whilst Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain will be getting married soon.

And will the list is endless, it is Anushka Ranjan who is all set to marry actor Aditya Seal in the next few days. The couple today hosted their sangeet function and invited all close friends and family.

The guests at the ceremony included Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shatrughan Sinha, Alia Bhatt. Vaani Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were seen shinning in stunning lehengas, while Alia Bhatt was a sight to behold in a green ethnic outfit. Shatrughan Sinha, who was dressed in traditional attire, also posed for the shutterbugs there. Even Bhumi Pednekar, Sussanne Khan, Aly Goni, Krystle D'Souza, Masaba Gupta, Abhimanyu Dasani, and Bhagyashree were seen on the occasion. Pednekar sisters wore silver and mustard outfits, while designer Masaba Gupta carried a stunning saree and nailed her look for the evening.

Take a look:

For those unaware, Aditya Seal and Anushka have been together for the past four years before Aditya proposed to her lady love in Paris in 2019. In a recent exclusive interview with BT, Aditya had revealed, “It feels like I will move in with my girlfriend after a few days and embark on a new adventure. We wanted to get married sooner, but then we waited for the pandemic to get over. I used to live in Bandra earlier, but after my father passed away in the pandemic, I found an apartment in Anushka’s building, so my mother and I will be close to Anushka’s parents in Andheri.”