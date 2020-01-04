AFI Awards: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver, Kit Harington mingle & have gala time

The 20th Annual AFI Awards took place in Los Angeles recently and saw the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver, Bradley Cooper, Kit Harington and others mark their presence. Check out their photos below.

Before Hollywood's best and brightest gather together for the Golden Globes 2020, we had many prominent personalities grace the 20th Annual AFI Awards in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. 2019's best films and television series were honoured for entertaining the audience while being content-driven and establishing some terrific performances. The AFI Motion Pictures of the Year include 1917, The Farewell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Richard Jewell with a Special Award given to Parasite.

On the other hand, The AFI Television Programs of the Year includes Chernobyl, The Crown, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, Pose, Succession, Unbelievable, Veep, Watchmen and When They See Us with a Special Award given to Fleabag. Amongst those who attended the grand event were Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who represented Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix, who was in kindred spirits as opposed to his Joker character, Arthur Fleck as well as Adam Driver who supported his heartbreaking film, Marriage Story.

Check out Hollywood's best mingling and having a great time in the photos below:

It was indeed a sight to witness Leonardo and Joaquin hugging it out and having a cozy conversation. We wonder if Leo was giving any tips to Phoenix, as the latter is the front runner for a Best Actor Oscar. On the other hand, Brad covered the entire room and hung out with Adam, Bradley and Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, just to name a few!

