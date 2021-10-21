After Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt displays her love for leather pants at the airport; PHOTOS

Often Btown stars love trying out new fashion trends and owing to their stylish looks, fans too get inspired. It seems now that Btown is once again in love with leather pants as after Deepika Padukone, now, Alia Bhatt too was seen donning them at the airport. Alia was seen arriving back in the city on Thursday and while she was at the Mumbai airport, the paparazzi caught her in the frame. Known for her casual style, Alia managed to slay the leather pants trend too.

In the photos, Alia is seen walking out of the airport terminal while searching for her car. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star is seen keeping up her white mask and maintaining distance from the paps. For her airport look, Alia opted for a blue sleeveless tee with matching dark blue leather pants. The bright leather pants grabbed all the attention as Alia managed to rock it with black LV sliders. She tied up her hair neatly in a bun and accessorised her look with a Christian Dior handbag and white hoops.

Take a look:

Just this week, another star who was seen slaying in leather pants at the airport was Deepika Padukone. She too rocked the leather pants trend and shelled out style goals for her fans. Now, with Alia too displaying her love for leather pants, it seems that it is the season's hottest trend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in Ganguabai Kathiawadi. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ajay Devgn. It will release on January 6, 2022. Besides this, Alia also has RRR releasing on January 7, 2022. She is also shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is helmed by Karan Johar.

