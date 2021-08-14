After Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh heads out of the city; Don't miss his stylish airport look in PHOTOS

Saturday kicked off on a travelling note for as he was snapped at the airport. The Simmba star left town on Saturday morning and this comes after was seen leaving the city last night for Bengaluru. While we wonder where Ranveer is off to early in the morning, his cool airport style certainly has caught our attention. While Deepika opted to keep chic last night for her airport, Ranveer went the classic way with a twist.

In the photos, we can see Ranveer walking towards the airport gate as he carries his black duffel bag on his shoulder. The Simmba star is seen clad in a white tee with classic blue denim jeans. However, he amped up the style quotient of his classic look with a long black overcoat and a ponytail. The star is also seen sporting an LV colourful mask, black sunglasses and carrying a black LV bag to travel in complete style. Ranveer posed for paps and acknowledged them before leaving the city.

Meanwhile, last night videos of Ranveer performing at a pre-wedding function of a Punjabi singer went viral on social media and fans went berserk as the actor displayed his talent on stage.

On the work front, Ranveer has a solid line up of films ahead. While his '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar are ready for release, he finished shooting for Cirkus with Rohit Shetty amid the pandemic. Besides this, Ranveer recently announced a film with filmmaker . It is titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi aside from Ranveer. It will be helmed by Karan and produced by him as well. Besides this, he also is a part of and starrer Sooryavanshi. The film is also pending for release.

