After floral printed saree, Janhvi Kapoor opts for a similar print dress as she steps out in the city; PICS

Thanks to our paparazzi, we often get to see our favourite Bollywood stars via social media. Be it in the airport, the gym, or a posh restaurant, paps never miss a chance to click glamorous pictures of our celebs. Today was no different, our media persons spotted Janhvi Kapoor in the city. The young talented actress is just a few movies old yet she has managed to make her mark in the industry. Apart from her films, she has gained an impressive following on social media too.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures in a floral saree went viral. Today, the actress was seen in a similar print dress as she stepped out in the city. The ‘Dhadak’ actress donned a flowy green dress which she paired with contrasting light pink footwear. With open hair and a no-makeup look, Janhvi stole the limelight. She was spotted outside a posh restaurant. Janhvi also had her mask on as she carefully followed all the COVID-19 guidelines. Although Janhvi was in a haste, she acknowledged the paparazzi waiting outside the restaurant.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has quite a few projects in her pipeline. Janhvi will be seen in Mili and Goodluck Jerry. Apart from this, she will also be featuring in Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar for the second time. She recently announced her digital debut in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal where she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor is a desi diva as she oozes glam in green saree; Dad Boney Kapoor says ‘Ati Sundar’