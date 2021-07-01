After a funky photoshoot, Ranveer Singh steps out in quirky mask that'll impress chocolate lover in you; PICS

Ranveer Singh recently sent the internet into a tizzy with his trendy photoshoot. Now, the '83 actor was snapped flaunting his chocolate love in his OOTD and it is certainly grabbing eyeballs.

Actor has been in the headlines recently owing to his funky photo shoot for a brand. His quirky style of dressing did not just leave fans impressed but also evoked a strong reaction from celebs like , and others. And now, once again, the actor has managed to grab the attention with his quirky OOTD and especially his mask that could be every chocolate lover's dream come true. The actor stepped out in the city today for his dance class and left everyone in awe of his quirky look.

In the photos, Ranveer is seen clad in a casual look as he stepped out after his dance class. The Gully Boy actor is seen sporting a white tee with red sweatpants and sneakers. He teamed it up with a blue bucket hat and cool pair of sunglasses. However, the accessory that actually grabbed all the attention in his wardrobe was his quirky mask. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor channeled his inner chocolate lover by flaunting a 'nutella' mask with his casual look.

Meanwhile, the actor has a long lineup of films ahead of him. His films '83, Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar are all set for release. In '83, Ranveer will be seen with as Kapil Dev. The film has been helmed by Kabir Khan. It is yet to get a release date. In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati merchant who stands up for women rights. On the other hand, he is also working on Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

