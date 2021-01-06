After partying with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday begins her day with a yoga session; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday was snapped by the paparazzi on Wednesday morning after she finished her yoga session. The Khaali Peeli star was out partying with Deepika Padukone last night.

Actress Ananya Panday was snapped last night with filmmaker as she headed to join and for a party. Deepika was celebrating her 35th birthday in Mumbai and Ananya joined her co-star for the celebrations. However, even after partying last night, Ananya ensured she showed up for her morning yoga session and we know this as the paparazzi caught her in the frame when she was leaving the class post her workout. The Khaali Peeli actress surely kept up with her routine.

Ananya was caught in the frame when she was leaving her yoga class this morning. In the photos, Ananya is seen looking fresh as morning dew as she left her yoga class. She is seen clad in a pink top with black tights and sneakers. Her hair is neatly tied up in a bun and she is also seen sporting a black mask to safeguard herself from COVID. Along with it, she is seen carrying a white tote bag and a water bottle with her to her morning yoga session.

As she came out of the class, Ananya waved to the paparazzi from a distance and smiled. She obliged them with photos before she got into her car and left for home.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos:

Meanwhile, Ananya has been making it to the headlines over her stunning photos from her Maldives vacay with Ishaan Khatter. Rumours of the two seeing each other have been coming in since then. On the work front, Ananya will be seen with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. Besides this, she also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Also Read|Ishaan Khatter thanks his ‘muse’ Ananya Panday for helping him shoot the video montage of their Maldives vacay

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×