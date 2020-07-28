After Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Latter’s lawyer arrives at her house

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has taken a new turn after the late actor’s father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and alleged that she cheated him financially and instigated him to commit suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has been a hot topic of discussion these days and everyone has been intrigued to know about what transpired with the late actor. And while Mumbai police have been investigating the case and have been interrogating people associated with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, Sushant’s death case has taken a fresh turn. As per a recent update, the Raabta actor’s father has filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna and has reportedly accused her of abetment to suicide.

Reportedly, Rhea has been booked under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship. Ever since the news of FIR against Rhea surfaced, the actress has been making the headlines. And while Bihar police have sent a team of 4 cops to Mumbai for further investigation, lately, Rhea’s lawyer was spotted making her way to the actress’ house. In the pics, her lawyer was snapped outside Rhea’s building and was seen making a call before she was allowed to enter the premises.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. According to media reports, the actor was had died of suicide. However, the Mumbai police didn’t recover any suicide letter in the case. Meanwhile, the cops have also interrogated around 40 people in the case including Rhea, Sanjana Sanghi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra etc.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

