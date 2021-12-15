Alia Bhatt sports a blue sweater, off to Mumbai after unveiling Brahmastra’s motion poster; See PICS

Earlier in the day, the makers of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra released the first motion poster. The star cast reached Delhi for the big launch event. Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukerji also visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi ahead of the launch. Sharing a picture on her social media handle, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Blessings.. gratitude .. light”. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role. Apart from him, the film also features South superstar Nagarjuna, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. To note, the logo of the film was launched in Prayagraj in 2019 and now the flick is set to release next year on September 9, 2022.

Now, after wrapping up the big launch event, Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai. She was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai. The actress was seen in a blue knit sweater and tie-dye blue and white pants. She kept her hair open and carried a bag along with her. Alia waved at the paps as she made her way to her car.

Take a look:

During the launch, Ranbir and Alia were seen interacting with their fans at the event in Delhi. While launching the motion poster, Ranbir was seen asking his girlfriend about her connection with the letter 'R'. Recently, at the trailer launch of ‘RRR’, a reporter asked Alia about her connection with R. Ranbir asked her, “R se kya relationship hai tumhara. What is R? Why these people keep asking RRR?" On this Alia Bhatt, who was blushing, said, “Truth yeh hai ki R mere life ka sabse bada number 8 hai.” In return, Alia too asked Ranbir about his connection with ‘A’, to which the actor smartly replied Amitabh Bachchan.

