Ahan Shetty gets support from KL Rahul as cricketer attends Tadap screening sans Athiya Shetty; PICS

Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty is all set to mark his debut in the entertainment industry in the upcoming romantic action film, Tadap, which will hit theatres on 3rd December. Helmed by filmmaker Milan Luthria, Tadap features Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. A few moments back, Ahan was papped at the screening of the film. Along with him, cricketer KL Rahul was also spotted, who is dating Ahan’s sister Athiya Shetty. The two young men looked quite dapper in their suits as they posed together for pictures.

Take a look: