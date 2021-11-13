Airport Diaries: Kiara Advani turns up the heat in oversized tee; Parineeti Chopra plays with layers: PICS

Airport fashion has become an extremely important part of showbiz. Celebrities are judged not only on the basis of their acts in films, television, and web-series, but also on their sense of style in real life. Airport looks, in this sense, have become an arena of eagle-eyed scrutiny by the fashion police and fans alike. And today, the paparazzi cameras captured not one but two Bollywood actors as they arrived at the airport. Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra – both these actors kept it quite comfortable and trendy while opting for their airport looks tonight. Check them out.

Kiara Advani looked quite hot as she arrived at the airport donning an oversized tee. The white and red graphic tee-shirt on top of a pair of white frayed denim shorts made for an alluring number. The Shershaah actress kept it minimal and simple with makeup, while her long tresses were kept open. Kiara completed her look with a pair of matching white sneakers and a tan coloured shoulder bag. Coming to the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah. She has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline.

Take a look at Kiara’s pictures:

Talking about Parineeti Chopra, the actress was seen acing winter fashion with confidence and grace as she played with layers. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress was seen donning a striped blue shirt-dress. She layered it up with a black coat while opting for white sneakers as footwear. Parineeti wrapped up the look with pair of sunglasses, a mouth mask, and a handbag. Last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti was shooting for the multi-starrer Oonchai in Ladakh.

Take a look at Parineeti’s pictures:

