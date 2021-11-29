Airport Diaries: Madhuri Dixit is a soothing vision in yellow salwar suit; Isha Koppikar dons co ords; PICS

Every day, the paparazzi spot several celebrities of the entertainment industry as they walk in and out of the airport. Airport fashion has become a thing as celebs dish out fashion and style inspiration as they don trendy outfits. While some like to keep it comfortable and simple, others go all the way as their OOTDS and OOTNS make heads turn. Tonight, the paparazzi spotted not one, but two actors at the airport arrivals as they landed in the dream city of Mumbai, and they are none other than Madhuri Dixit and Isha Koppikar.

A few hours back, the paparazzi spotted the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit at the airport arrivals. The Dhak Dhak girl looked extremely beautiful as she opted for the desi way and was seen clad in a salwar suit. Madhuri slayed in her yellow and green salwar suit, as she walked out of the airport. The actress kept her hair down and masked up, as per the COVID-19 safety guidelines. She kept her hair open, and opted for a minimal makeup look. Madhuri concluded her look with a red handbag. The paps photographed her as she walked out of airport arrivals.

Take a look:

Isha Koppikar was also spotted at the airport arrivals tonight. The actress kept it super casual and chic as she was seen donning a co-ord set with a rather quirky black and white print. She kept her hair down and carried a grey sling bag with her. Isha posed for pictures with enthusiastic fans while the paparazzi photographed her from a distance.

Take a look:

