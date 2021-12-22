Airport Photos diary: Anil Kapoor looks stylish in black OOTD, Tara Sutaria makes heads turn in a chic look

Airport often becomes the hot spot for any celebrity sighting and the paparazzi never miss a star who arrives at the airport. Speaking of this, Wednesday morning was quite a busy one at the airport as stars like Anil Kapoor and Tara Sutaria headed out of the city. Both the stars arrived at the airport in the morning and headed out of Mumbai. While Tara was leaving for Hyderabad, Anil was also seen heading out of town in a stylish look.

In the photos, the paparazzi caught Anil in the frame. He is seen clad in a casual avatar as he posed for the paps. The Ak Vs Ak star obliged the paps and posed from a distance without his mask. Later, he wore his mask and walked towards the airport gate. In the photos, Anil is seen clad in a colourful shirt with a black jacket over it. He teamed it up with black jeans and matching shoes. Anil rounded off his look with cool pair of sunglasses.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Tara arrived in complete style at the airport. She was in a rush to board her flight. However, the Tadap actress stopped and posed for the paps. In the photos, Tara is seen clad in an oversized top with white fitted pants. She is also seen carrying a white and tan brown oversized handbag with her chic look. Tara added a cool pair of sunglasses to round off her airport look.

Take a look:

On the work front, Tara's act in Tadap with Ahan Shetty is getting a lot of praise. The film released this month. Now, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and will release next year.

