Airport PICS: Malaika Arora lands in city to celebrate V Day with Arjun Kapoor; Mrunal Thakur rocks a bandanna

Looking for some fashion inspiration to up your style game? Well, feel free to take cues from divas Malaika Arora and Mrunal Thakur. Both Malaika and Mrunal were spotted at the airport tonight where they aced their individual outfits of the night with utter grace and style.

Malaika Arora was papped by the shutterbugs as she landed in the city tonight, just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day with beau Arjun Kapoor. Both Malaika and Arjun took to Instagram earlier today and shared loved-up pictures with one another, while fans swooned over the couple. Coming to her outfit, the diva opted for a stunning dark blue jumpsuit as her airport look, thus keeping it comfortable and fashionable at the same time. Malaika layered up the jumpsuit with a white blazer, which she simply hung loose from her shoulders. For footwear, she opted for a pair of white sneakers, which matched with her blazer. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and wore a mouth mask as well.

Apart from Malaika, Mrunal Thakur was too snapped at airport arrivals a few moments back. Mrunal oozed glam with her black co-ord set. She also wore black boots which matched with her outfit, and carried a bag of the same colour. Mrunal kept her hair open and rocked a colored bandanna, which provided an interesting contrast to her overall look. The Super 30 actress wore a black mouth mask keeping in line with COVID-19.

Take a look at Malaika Arora and Mrunal Thakur’s pics:

