Airport PICS: Varun Dhawan looks dapper in casuals & blue shades; Nora Fatehi stuns in a black leather outfit

and are all set to stun us with yet another dance drama Street Dancer 3D after their 2015 film ABCD 2. While the two were all hearts for each other in the previous film, Street Dancer 3D sees Varun and Shraddha battle it out in the dance championship. While the two lock horns with each other, we also find Nora Fatehi mesmerise us with her dance moves. She is seen supporting team Varun as she exhibits her dancing skills. Prabhudheva too forms an integral part of the film and we get to hear his iconic song Muqabla once again.

As Street Dancer 3D is just a few weeks away from hitting the cinemas, the leading star cast has gone on a rigorous promotional spree. Just a while ago, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were spotted at the airport and both of them still seemed to be rocking in their dapper mode as seen in the trailer as well. Varun sported a cool and casual look with blue shades. He matched a white tee with orange pants. He also wore a black cap and he looks nothing less than a popping and locking dancer.

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi looked like an epitome of glam and style as she arrived in a black all-leather outfit. Clubbing it up with a neutral-toned trench coat and black shoes, the actress took the airport-style a notch above. Nora also flaunted a pair of stylish shades as she got papped at the airport.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on January 24, 2020 and face a box office clash with starrer Panga.

