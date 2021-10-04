Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya are one stylish family as they take over Paris; PHOTOS

After photos of a gorgeous setting the Paris Fashion Week 2021 on fire went viral, new pictures of her spending time with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter are in. Well, keeping up with their style quotient, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya made heads turn at the Paris Fashion Week together. A new photo showcased how Aishwarya and Aaradhya added floral hues to their attire while Abhishek opted for a monotone look.

In the photo, Aishwarya is seen clad in blue boot cut jeans with a matching long floral printed overcoat. She is seen opting for a chic look for the day with her hair left open. On the other hand, Aaradhya is seen sporting a grey and pink floral dress with a red fur coat over it. She is also seen adding a matching hairband, a crossbody bag and silver shiny shoes to round off her look. Abhishek is seen keeping it classy in an all-black look with matching sunglasses and a mask.

Later, Abhishek took to social media to share a photo from Paris and left everyone in awe of his and Aishwarya's first international trip in last 2 years. Sharing the photo, Abhishek wrote, "All wrapped up! #paris #familytime @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

Meanwhile, earlier photos of Aishwarya from the ramp walk at the Paris Fashion Week went viral. The gorgeous beauty opted for an all-white look for her walk down the runway and managed to stun the world with her fun appearance.

