Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya begin Saturday on a travel note; See airport PICS

The weekend always is a busy time for Btown celebs as some may be shooting while others may head out of town with their families. Speaking of this, on Saturday morning, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan joined Abhishek Bachchan to head out of Mumbai and they were snapped leaving from the airport. Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen holding onto Aaradhya as they headed out of the city for the weekend. Abhishek was seen walking ahead of Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who kept away from the paps.

As the trio got out of their car at Mumbai airport, the paparazzi caught up with them. In the photos, Aishwarya is seen walking with Aaradhya while holding on to her hand. The Fanney Khan actress is seen clad in an all black look with a tan brown luxury handbag. Aishwarya is seen keeping up her mask while walking with Abhishek and Aaradhya. Abhishek is seen sporting a cool look in a blue sweatshirt with jeans and sneakers. The Big Bull actor is seen carrying a backpack.

Take a look:

Recently, Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated Diwali with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda. The picture-perfect family photo of the Bachchans went viral on Diwali on social media and fans could not stop gushing over it.

Meanwhile, a week back, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya returned from the latter's birthday vacay. Aishwarya celebrated her birthday away from Mumbai with Abhishek and Aaradhya and photos from the celebration were shared by both the actors on their social media handles.

Also Read|Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Navya Naveli smile for a Diwali PIC with Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan