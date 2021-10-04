Aishwarya Rai Bachchan GLISTENS in all white as she has fun on the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2021; PHOTOS

Just this weekend, joined Abhishek Bachchan and to head to Paris and Dubai for two events. One of them was Paris Fashion Week 2021 which was to take place right in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. On Monday morning, the photos from the event came in and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen walking the ramp in a gorgeous look. The gorgeous beauty was seen clad in a stunning white outfit with light pink lipstick as she set the stage in Paris on fire.

In the photos, Aishwarya was seen clad in a gorgeous white draped gown as she walked with panache and set the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2021 on fire. She was also seen having fun with the fellow ladies on stage and the cute moment was caught on camera. Along with Aishwarya, others who were seen walking the ramp included Jaha Dukureh, Nicolaj Coster Waldau, Cindy Bruna, Leïla Bekhti, Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Nidhi Sunil, Amber Heard, Soo Joo Park, Yseult, Liya Kebede and Luma Grothe.

Take a look:

A backstage photo of the actress shows us what went into creating the gorgeous look for Paris Fashion Week 2021. Aishwarya could be seen having fun with her team backstage too. A candid click of the actress showcases how she's smiling away while getting ready for the event. After a long time, Aishwarya was seen on the ramp for an international event. Amid the pandemic, Aishwarya continued to stay in India with her daughter Aaradhya and her family.

Take a look:

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen on screen in Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao. Post that, she dubbed for Maleficent's Hindi version. Now, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. For the same, the actress has shot in Hyderabad with other stars of the film. Reportedly, Aishwarya will be seen as a grey character in the film.

