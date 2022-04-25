Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh show off their on-screen chemistry as they promote Runway 34; See PICS

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are pushing promotions of their upcoming movie Runway 34, which also co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh in the lead. Inspired by true events, Runway 34 is directed by Ajay Devgn himself. Today, the actors were seen in the city promoting the film. In the photographs, Ajay was dressed in formal attire, while Rakul donned a beautiful white lehenga. Recently, the film's trailer was released and it has left fans quite excited to watch the movie now.

Later the on-screen couple was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai. In the photographs, Ajay and Rakul were seen twinning in denim. While Ajay wore a printed shirt with denim jeans, Rakul donned an off-shoulder jumpsuit with comfortable sneakers. Ajay sealed his look with formal shoes and shades. To note, Runway 34 marks the second collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. They were seen together in the 2019 film, De De Pyaar De and shared screen space with talented actress Tabu.

Earlier today, Ajay got in touch with Pinkvilla and spoke about the film and his expectations. When Ajay was asked about the film coinciding with Eid, the actor said, "My intention was not exactly an Eid release. We wanted to come on this date and it coincided with Eid. I was happy about it. When I announced the film, I didn't realise that Eid is falling in the same week."

He also informed that he called up Salman Khan since the latter is known for his mega Eid releases. "The first thing I did is I called up Salman Khan. I said, "I have announced this date and it is Eid. Are you okay?" He was very sweet to tell me, "Don't worry, I won't come that week. I'll come next year on Eid"," Ajay revealed.

