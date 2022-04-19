Ajay Devgn looks dashing in white as he promotes Runway 34 in Mumbai; Fans gather to take his PICS

Ajay Devgn is on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Runway 34. Apart from his, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. To note, the movie marks Ajay and Rakul’s second collaboration after the 2019 film De De Pyaar De. Talking about Runway 34, since its trailer launch, the movie has taken the Internet by strom and Ajay Devgn is leaving no stones unturned to promote the movie and he got clicked in the city today.

The actor opted for a dashing white and blue combo for the promotional event and looked oh-so-handsome. He wore a white t-shirt with blue denim pants and to complete his look, he carried a white jacket as well. Ajay also acknowledged the paparazzi and stopped by to pose for the cameras. Also, fans gathered to click the star’s photos.

Take a look:

Earlier, the actor opened up about his upcoming film and said that he wanted to make it as he was fascinated by its story. He added, “When we began work, it started to shape up very well and within a month, we went on floors. When I want to make a film, I search for films that are not easy to mount. So it was difficult to create new visuals, as the film is set on ground and on air. But it was also exciting.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is returning to the director’s chair with the upcoming movie Runway 34. The movie revolves around the true tale of Captain Vikrant Khanna, played by Ajay Devgn whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off. The movie is inspired by true events. Runway 34 is all set to release theatrically on April 29, 2022.

