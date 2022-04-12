Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh keep their fashion game on fleek as they promote Runway 34 in Delhi; PICS

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie Runway 34. It marks their second collaboration together after the 2019 movie De De Pyaar De. The team of Runway 34 flew all the way to the national capital to promote their movie on April 11. During promotions, Ajay and Rakul kept their fashion game on fleek and looked super stylish.

In the photos, Ajay Devgn can be seen wearing formal. He wore a white shirt with a coat and trousers. He looked super hot and dapper in the outfit. Speaking about Rakul’s look, she exuded charm in black and shone brightly. Her makeup and hair were also on point and she looked like a diva at the promotional event. Ajay and Rakul also posed together for the cameras.

See photos here:

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had talked about his movie Runway 34 to I.A.N.S. and said, "Two years ago, barely a month into the pandemic, when things seemed to be going slow, the writer-duo Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan narrated the script of 'Runway 34' to me. I liked the script but I wanted certain changes. As promised, they worked on it during the lockdown and came back to me with a refreshed version."

Meanwhile, Runway 34 also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in the key role. Directed by Ajay Devgn, 'Runway 34' is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia. The film is slated to release on Eid this year, i.e, April 29. To note, this movie will be clashing at the box office with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 which also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn makes a stylish airport entry as he jets off to Delhi to promote Runway 34; PHOTOS