Ajay Devgn wears a pink bandanna, Rakul Preet Singh goes floral as they promote Runway 34; PICS

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming movie Runway 34. To note, the movie marks their second collaboration after the 2019 film De De Pyar De. For the unversed, Ajay Devgn will be returning to the director's chair with this thriller, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. On Friday, the paparazzi clicked Rakul and Ajay in the city as they stepped out to promote the movie.

For the promotional event, Ajay kept his look casual and looked uber cool. He wore a green plain t-shirt with beige pants. He also wore a pink bandanna to complete his look. On the other hand, Rakul looked pretty as she donned a floral outfit. With subtle makeup and loose tresses, the actress looked stunning. They also acknowledged the paps and posed for the cameras.

See photos here:

Speaking about Runway 34, the movie is reportedly inspired by the true events of the Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015, after facing difficulties landing at Cochin International Airport due to bad weather. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with the Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Heropanti 2'.

In the movie, Ajay will play the role of a pilot and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen stepping into the shoes of a lawyer Narayan Vedant. He recently took to his social media account to share some behind-the-scenes glimpses of his character from the movie.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn describes his character in Runway 34: ‘He’s brilliant, genius but also a rule breaker’