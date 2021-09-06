Akshay Kumar dons an all black look as he returns to Mumbai from London; PHOTOS

Actor was shooting for his next film in London over the past few weeks and while staying there, he had shared a photo while cycling around the city. The photo of the actor in London left netizens in awe. Now, he is back in Mumbai after a shooting schedule and well, the paps were present to snap him at the airport. On Monday morning, Akshay was seen making his way home after a shooting schedule in London for his film with Jackyy Bhagnani.

As Akshay arrived, the shutterbugs caught him in the frame. The Bell Bottom actor was seen all masked up amid the ongoing pandemic and was keeping his distance from the paps. Akshay was seen clad in a black tee with a sleeveless puffer jacket and jeans. He is also seen sporting a black cap and sneakers. As he walked towards his car, Akshay acknowledged the paps from a distance. Post it, he sat inside his car and left for home.

Take a look:

Before leaving for London, Akshay's photo with producer Jackyy Bhagnani had gone viral on social media. The two had recently delivered a success together in Bell Bottom and now are all set to team up for another film. For the same, Akshay had reportedly travelled to London.

On the work front, Akshay has several projects lined up ahead of him including Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey. Besides this, his film Sooryavanshi is also awaiting release. The film co-stars with him and is helmed by Rohit Shetty.

