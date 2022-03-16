Akshay Kumar dons casuals, Kriti Sanon looks like a vision in white as they promote Bachchhan Paandey in Delhi

The star cast of Bachchhan Paandey- Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The team is promoting their film in the national capital. Yesterday, they reached Delhi via train and took the promotions to the next level. Today, the paparazzi clicked Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the city as they stepped out to promote the film.

In the photos, Akshay can be seen in his casual best. He wore a grey denim shirt with black trousers. On the other hand, Kriti looked like a vision in her white dress. She completed her look with white strappy heels and her makeup and hair were on-point. They both posed together for the cameras. To note, Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay and Kriti’s second collaboration as earlier they worked together in the film Housefull 4.

See Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s pictures here:

Apart from them, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Prateik Babbar in a pivotal role. Earlier, he had opened up on his movie in an interview with The Times of India. He confessed that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have always been his teenage heroes. He added that Arshad is full of energy, is a riot, and always had people in splits on set. On the other hand, Akshay was the only prominent action star when he was younger. "From 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' till now, I have been a fan and now I got to work with him,” he said.

To note, Bachchhan Paandey will release on March 18, this year.

ALSO READ: Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar protects Kriti Sanon from mob as they reach Delhi with Jacqueline & Arshad