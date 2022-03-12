Akshay Kumar flags off journey of 'Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari' from Mumbai to Delhi in swag; PHOTOS

Actor Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his film Bachchhan Paandey and is leaving no stone unturned in making sure audience heads to theatres on March 18, when it releases. Starring him, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, Bachchhan Paandey is an action-comedy on the life of a gangster. Now, on Saturday, Akshay headed out to flag off the journey of Bachchhan Paandey's quirky ride from Mumbai to Delhi. The quirky truck will go across cities promoting the film.

On Saturday morning, Akshay stepped out in complete Bachchhan Paandey style and headed to flag off the truck's journey. In the photos, Akshay is seen clad in a red shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes. He threw a beige jacket over his shirt and added a cool pair of aviators to complete his look. The Bachchhan Paandey actor flagged off the journey of the truck that will go to cities like Gujarat, Jaipur, Gurugram - Film City, Dargah Bazar and Sohna Road between March 12 to 15.

See Akshay Kumar's pics flagging off Bachchhan Paandey truck:

Speaking more about the truck Akshay said, "It is a ‘Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari’. This truck will go to Surat then Ahmedabad, then Udaipur, then Indore then Ajmer, and lastly Gurugram. By dialing the number which is printed on this truck you will get a chance to connect with me, rest all the things you will get to see in the film".

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on Holi, i.e, March 18.

