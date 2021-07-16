Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha keep it stylish to watch Ram Setu rushes; PHOTOS

On Friday, Ram Setu team including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and the producer Vikram Malhotra and director Abhishek Sharma were spotted in the city. The Ram Setu team opted for stylish looks as they met up in the city.

After a while, Ram Setu actors , Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha got together in the city and made heads turn. Since their film was announced, a lot of curiosity has been there among their fans about it. A while back, Akshay, Nushrratt and Jacqueline had kicked off the shoot of the film in Mumbai after a muhurat puja at Ayodhya. Now, the cast met up after weeks at the production house's office and kept it stylish for the day.

In the photos, Akshay, Jacqueline and Nushrratt can be seen arriving together. The trio is also seen keeping up with the COVID 19 protocol while posing for the paps in their masks and with proper social distancing. Akshay is seen clad in a black tee with blue denim jeans and shoes while Jacqueline is seen sporting a chic look in a floral top with brown pants. On the other hand, Nushrratt is seen sporting a white crop top with jeans and a red blazer. All the three stars could be seen sporting white masks.

Take a look:

Not just Akshay, Jacqueline and Nushrratt were seen in the photos. Director of Ram Setu Abhishek Sharma and producer Vikram Malhotra were seen joining their lead cast for photos outside the office.

Talking about Ram Setu, the film was announced by Akshay back on Diwali 2020. The actor took to his social media handle to share intriguing posters about the film. He shared the posters and wrote, "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – RAM SETU ! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!"

In the posters, Akshay was seen as an explorer with a poster of Lord Ram with a bow and arrow behind him. The tag of the film poster was 'Myth Or Realty?' The posters were released in both Hindi and English. It is also be co-produced by Amazon Prime India.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom to arrive in 3D; Tentatively looking at Independence Day release

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×