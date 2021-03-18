Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha leave for Ayodhya to kick off 'Ram Setu'; PHOTOS

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar was joined by stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha to head to Ayodhya to begin their film, Ram Setu. The actors left the private airport to seek the blessings of Lord Ram ahead of the shoot.

Thursday began on a happy note for superstar as he joined his leading ladies of Ram Setu, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha to leave for Ayodhya ahead of kicking off shooting his film. The superstar was seen at the private airport with Jacqueline and Nushrratt as they were all smiles for the paparazzi before leaving to seek the blessings of Lord Ram for their film. The film will star Akshay in the lead as an explorer who is in search of answers related to the Ram Setu.

In the photos, Akshay can be seen beaming with joy as he joins his leading ladies in heading to Ayodhya to pray to Lord Ram and kick off his film, Ram Setu. He is seen clad in a black shirt with pants and cool sunglasses. On the other hand, Jacqueline is seen sporting a traditional look. She is seen opting for a gorgeous floral white suit with cool sunnies. On the other hand, Nusrratt is seen opting for traditional attire as well but with a pop of colour.

She is seen sporting a pretty white and pink outfit with the right accessories and a matching mask. She posed with Akshay and Jacqueline before heading inside for the private flight to Ayodhya.

Take a look:

The film was announced last year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Akshay had taken to his social media handle to release special posters in Hindi as well where he was seen in the avatar of an explorer. The film's poster came with the tagline Ram Setu- Myth or Reality? The film's leading ladies were revealed just a few weeks back when Akshay shared a photo from the reading session of the script with Jacqueline and Nusrratt. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the creative producer of the film while Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra are the producers.

