Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez & Nusrat Bharucha are back from Ayodhya after Ram Setu Mahurat; PHOTOS

The cast of Ram Setu is back from their trip to Ayodhya after the film’s mahurat. Check out Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nusrat Bharucha’s photos.

The stars of Ram Setu, , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nusrat Bharucha headed to Ayodhya earlier today to kick-start the production process of the historic film. On their way to attend the puja mahurat for their upcoming film, The Kesari actor took to his Instagram handle to post a funny video of the trio wherein the actresses could be seen wearing make-up on a moving bus. Akshay also posted a picture from the puja explaining how they are taking blessings from Lord Ram to go forward with their project.

The trio was spotted by the paps while coming back from their Ayodhya trip. In the photos, stars can be seen making their way out of the airport. Akshay could be seen wearing a black shirt along with Mehendi coloured pants and a white mouth mask. On the other hand, Jacqueline was snapped donning an all-beige suit with a matching mouth-mask. Nusrat was also seen wearing a white sharara-suit as she smiled for the cameras. The stars were seen hugging the makers of the film as they made their way back after the long journey. Needless to say, the actors are elated to work on the project.

The Sooryavanshi star even shared a glimpse of the film’s script reading session earlier this month and penned, "The team that preps together, excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can't wait to begin filming this one." Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu is co-produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

