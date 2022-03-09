Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline look stylish for Bachchhan Paandey promotion on The Kapil Sharma Show

After a long wait, the promotions for Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bachchhan Paandey have finally kicked off. On Wednesday, the team of Bachchhan Paandey including all of the stars like Akshay, Kriti, Jacqueline, Arshad Warsi and director Farhad Samji arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film. The stars of the action-comedy kept it stylish for the promotions and made heads turn as they posed for paps before heading for shoot.

In the photos, Akshay is seen keeping it casual in a white shirt with black pants, sneakers and cool sunglasses. On the other hand, Kriti is seen slaying in an orange bodycon dress. Jacqueline is spotted in a breezy pastel saree with her hair left open and makeup on point. Arshad opted to keep it cool in a blue blazer, jeans and a black tee. Bachchhan Paandey director was seen clad in an mustard tee with jeans. The team posed together and headed for the shoot.

See Bachchhan Paandey team photos on TKSS set:

Initially, there were rumours that Akshay will not be promoting the film on Kapil's show due to a tiff with the anchor. However, Kapil had taken to social media to put an end to all speculation a while back. He had mentioned that whatever was the misunderstanding, he and Akshay had cleared it out. Now, the team is shooting on the sets of the comedy show ahead of their film's release.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The music of the film is making headlines. Songs like Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, Maar Khayegaa and Saare Bolo Bewafa are trending. The film hits the screens on March 18, 2022.

