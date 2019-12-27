Akshay Kumar opts for a cool look for Good Newwz promotions but his Pink sneakers steal the show; See PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar was snapped today promoting Good Newwz sans Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film has hit the screens today. Check it out.

A film that has been in the news is Good Newwz starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Over the past few weeks, Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara have been promoting Good Newwz across the country. Today, the film has finally hit the screens and is off to a good start. On the day of the release, Akshay was seen promoting Good Newwz sans Kareena, Diljit and Kiara. Kareena had jetted off for a vacay with and Taimur Ali Khan.

Akshay was snapped by himself as he stepped out to promote Good Newwz. In the photos, Akshay can be seen clad in a check grey shirt with matching cargo pants. The Khiladi of Bollywood can be seen looking dapper with black aviators. However, it was his pale pink sneakers that stole the show. Akshay smiled and posed for the paparazzi sans Good Newwz team. In a few of the photos, the Good Newwz actor was seen sitting on the floor and striking a cool pose.

(Also Read: Ahead of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar REVEALS how he plans to welcome the New Year 2020 with Twinkle Khanna & kids)

A day back, Akshay revealed his New Year plans with family. The Good Newwz star revealed that he will be jetting off with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids to South Africa for a 15-day long holiday. Akshay’s film Good Newwz marks his reunion with Kareena on the big screen after a long time. The film is based on the story of two couples whose lives get entangled after a goof up takes place at the IVF clinic. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is produced by and has hit the screens today.

Check it out:

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More