Akshay Kumar opts for fist bump to bid adieu to Lara Dutta post dinner; Bhumi Pednekar, Huma also join; PHOTOS

Amid the ongoing pandemic, a lot of things have changed including the way people greet each other. From handshakes to hugs, all are a complete no-no due to the dreaded COVID 19 scare. Even Bollywood stars have opted for new ways to greet each other and recently, displayed the same after-dinner party at Bell Bottom co-star Lara Dutta's house. Last evening, Lara hosted Akshay, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jackky Bhagnani at her place for dinner.

While exiting Lara's house, Akshay, Huma, Bhumi and Jackky were papped by the photographers. In the photos, Akshay was seen clad in a black shirt with blue jeans and sneakers. He was seen sporting his mask as he stepped out of Lara's house. The actress came to see him off at the gate and instead of the regular hug or a handshake while leaving, Akshay opted for a fist bump to keep it safe for both of them. The two stars happily exchanged the new style of greeting and headed their ways.

In the photos, we can also see Bhumi Pednekar. The Durgavati star was seen clad in a cream coloured dress with black shoes and a mask. She acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance before leaving for home. Lara Dutta is seen clad in a brown coloured maxi dress with a stunning Punjabi jutti. Huma is also seen clad in a black top with the matching bottom as she left Lara's place after the dinner party. Jackky Bhagnani, Bell Bottom producer, was seen sporting an all-black look with a blue mask at the dinner.

Take a look at , Huma, Bhumi's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Akshay, Lara, Huma wrapped up their film Bell Bottom in the UK and returned to India. The crew of the film became the first team to begin and end a film shoot amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and safely return home. Bell Bottom is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It will be released on April 2, 2021. Apart from this, Akshay will be seen next in Laxmii with Kiara Advani. The film will release on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

