Akshay Kumar takes proper precautions and wears a mask as he heads out of Jackky Bhagnani’s office; See PHOTOS

Over the past 3 months, Coronavirus or COVID 19 pandemic became the reason for citizens to coop up at home. Even Bollywood came to a standstill as shoots were stalled due to the spread of Coronavirus. Now, as life goes back to ‘new normal’ stars too are stepping out and today, was snapped as he headed out of Jackky Bhagnani’s office. The Laxmmi Bomb actor has been spending time at home with family amid the lockdown. Akshay also shot for a public service announcement with proper precautions.

Now, on Monday afternoon, Akshay was snapped while heading into the city after a meeting at Jackky Bhagnani’s office. In the photos, the Laxmmi Bomb actor was seen clad in a black tee with matching trackpants and sneakers. The actor was snapped with a mask on. Akshay was seen opening the door of the driver’s seat as he came out of the office and headed into the city. The Laxmmi Bomb actor seems to have switched on his work mode post the COVID 19 lockdown restrictions have been eased off in the state.

Akshay was seen driving off on his own after a meeting at Jackky Bhagnani. The Laxmmi Bomb actor was among the first few to resume work in Bollywood as he shot with R Balki for a public service ad. Proper precautions were maintained on the sets when the actor was shooting. Meanwhile, several reports have come in about Akshay and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb releasing on an OTT platform amid the theatre shutdown. However, no official confirmation has come in yet. Meanwhile, Akshay’s other film, Sooryavanshi with also was postponed due to COVID 19 lockdown. A new release date is yet to be announced.

